Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as low as C$1.22. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 14,204 shares trading hands.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.48.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of C$18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

