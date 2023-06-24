Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) CEO Buys $12,577.66 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,577.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,052,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,555,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HNNA opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 23.13, a current ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

