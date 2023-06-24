Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00015797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $177.06 million and $187,857.51 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,667.89 or 0.99965529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.84347307 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $196,324.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

