Hofer & Associates. Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hofer & Associates. Inc cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.