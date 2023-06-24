Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $53.71 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $53.71 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003525 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.14675606 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $13,244,224.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

