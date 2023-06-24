Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $291,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.88 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.