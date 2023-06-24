Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $291,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.88 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.251 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

