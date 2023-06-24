HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $4,367,130.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $512.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.92. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $535.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

