Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.