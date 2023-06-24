Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Hudson Global Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ HSON opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
