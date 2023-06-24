Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Stock Down 2.3 %

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.56.

HUM stock opened at $445.95 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.00 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

