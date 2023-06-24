ICON (ICX) Market Cap Hits $210.73 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $210.73 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,025,336 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,931,988.2603561 with 959,931,987.4258262 in circulation.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

