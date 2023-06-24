IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $157.42

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.42 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.73). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.75), with a volume of 122,577 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.39) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

IG Design Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £132.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 1.24.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.

