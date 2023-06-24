Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lowered by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

NYSE ITW opened at $242.16 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.