Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $242.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

