Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Reduced by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $242.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day moving average of $231.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.