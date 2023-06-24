Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) is KFG Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,963 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs comprises approximately 5.7% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.63% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 73,932 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 125,932 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $2,862,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS BUFF opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $229.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

