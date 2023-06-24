Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Position Raised by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.0% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 704,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 273,721 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 502,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of PAUG opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

