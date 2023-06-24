Insider Buying: American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Purchases A$15,200.00 in Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Hill bought 100,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($10,410.96).

Geoffrey Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Geoffrey Hill acquired 400,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($41,095.89).

American Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 11.75.

About American Rare Earths

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for rare earth, scandium, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship properties include the La Paz project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; and Halleck Creek project situated in Wyoming, the United States.

