Insider Buying: The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,976 Shares of Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,916.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,218,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,094.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 29,598 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,593.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,041 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643.50.

On Friday, May 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,210 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,724.50.

On Monday, May 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,574 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $8,880.30.

On Friday, May 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 8,244 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $28,441.80.

On Tuesday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $75,872.58.

On Wednesday, April 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,493 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $33,035.64.

On Friday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $660,003.52.

The Arena Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AREN opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Arena Group

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 583,571 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 435,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 378,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on The Arena Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About The Arena Group

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Articles

