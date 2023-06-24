Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,009,200.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,708,701.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -107.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 23,644 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

