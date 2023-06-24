Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Sells $50,750.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $287.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.16, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.99. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $208.54 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

