Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $58,100.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $60.14 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

