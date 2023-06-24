Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells $40,463.00 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcy Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Marcy Daniel sold 4,085 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,167.30.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.8 %

PWSC stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PowerSchool by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

