Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) COO Sells 38,810 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $90,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,229,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anushka Salinas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Anushka Salinas sold 2,227 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $5,055.29.

RENT stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $138.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.66. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 207,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

