Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $312,524.67 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44.

SNOW opened at $178.25 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.17.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

