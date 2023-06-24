Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Major Shareholder Sells $119,365.53 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 25,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $119,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,136,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,913.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

White Pine Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, White Pine Llc sold 1,066 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $5,010.20.

On Friday, June 16th, White Pine Llc sold 36,691 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $172,814.61.

On Wednesday, June 14th, White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $74,278.64.

Zevia PBC Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.48. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 279.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

