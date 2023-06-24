Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFCZF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$233.00 to C$224.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Intact Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $157.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.28.
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.
