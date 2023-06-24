International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 201.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $129.43 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

