Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00013964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $11.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00042725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030906 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,869,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,400,004 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

