Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00013843 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $16.72 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,869,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,399,459 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.