Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.34. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 17,900 shares.

Intouch Insight Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.10 million during the quarter. Intouch Insight had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.96%.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

