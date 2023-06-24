Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $97,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after acquiring an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

ISRG opened at $327.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $333.14. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

