Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2023

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMOGet Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.