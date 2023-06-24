Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

