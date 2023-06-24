Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.