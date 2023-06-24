Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Reduced by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.59. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

