Investors Buy Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $29.89 on Friday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

