IPVERSE (IPV) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $294,347.40 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

