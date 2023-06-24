Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.39

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and traded as high as $21.55. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $158.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

