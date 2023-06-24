iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $128.50 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average of $129.08.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

