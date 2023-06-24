iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $51.32. 1,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the average session volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

