iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lessened by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,121,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.92 and its 200 day moving average is $250.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

