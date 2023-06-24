iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (XEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.47.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Performance

XEU stock opened at C$26.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$20.50 and a twelve month high of C$28.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.69.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.