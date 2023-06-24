iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Sofi Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $39,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

