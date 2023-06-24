iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $153.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

