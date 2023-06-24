iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after buying an additional 162,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $153.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

