iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 30th

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of XGD opened at C$17.29 on Friday. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$13.66 and a 12-month high of C$21.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.61.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.