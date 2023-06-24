Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells $161,958.84 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $161,958.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,103.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jamf Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $18.41 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.41.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
