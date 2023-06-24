Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells $161,958.84 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $161,958.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,103.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jamf Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $18.41 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jamf by 33.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 370.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 165,597 shares during the period. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 690,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

