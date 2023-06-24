Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JREGet Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.71. 2,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

