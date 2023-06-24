JasmyCoin (JASMY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $204.54 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $204.54 million and approximately $18.07 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,649,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

