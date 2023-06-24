Jet Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $141,096.71 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $15.54 million and approximately $141,096.71 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,725.02 or 0.99962511 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00918481 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,590.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

