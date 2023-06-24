JMP Securities Increases Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target to $48.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $581.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $141,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

